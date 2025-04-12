Milan back to winning ways with 4-0 thrashing of Udinese

UDINE, Italy : AC Milan secured a convincing 4-0 victory at Udinese in Serie A on Friday, with Sergio Conceicao's side earning their first win in nearly a month.

Rafael Leao and Strahinja Pavlovic scored quick-fire goals shortly before the break and Theo Hernandez blasted in the third in the 74th minute before Tijjani Reijnders completed the rout from close range late on.

Milan lost goalkeeper Mike Maignan early into the second half after a terrible clash of heads with their defender Alex Jimenez. The French keeper was taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Milan are ninth in the standings on 51 points after 32 games, six points off fourth-placed Bologna who travel to Atalanta, in third, on Sunday. Udinese are 11th with 40 points.