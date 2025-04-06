Logo
Sport

Milan come from behind to snatch 2-2 draw against Fiorentina
Sport

Milan come from behind to snatch 2-2 draw against Fiorentina

Milan come from behind to snatch 2-2 draw against Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 5, 2025 AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze in action with Fiorentina's Luca Ranieri REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan come from behind to snatch 2-2 draw against Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 5, 2025 AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders reacts REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan come from behind to snatch 2-2 draw against Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 5, 2025 AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders, AC Milan's Malick Thiaw, AC Milan's Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's Luka Jovic react after the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan come from behind to snatch 2-2 draw against Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 5, 2025 Fiorentina's David de Gea celebrates a goal that was later disallowed REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Milan come from behind to snatch 2-2 draw against Fiorentina
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Fiorentina - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 5, 2025 AC Milan's Malick Thiaw helps Fiorentina's Moise Kean REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
06 Apr 2025 05:06AM
MILAN, Italy :AC Milan recovered from conceding two early goals to snatch a 2-2 draw against visiting Fiorentina in Serie A on Saturday as their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League continue to fade.

Malick Thiaw gave Fiorentina the lead with an own goal after seven minutes before forward Moise Kean fired a first-time shot from close range to double the visitors' advantage three minutes later.

Milan reemerged through a Tammy Abraham strike in the 23rd minute and substitute Luka Jovic levelled with a low effort from around the penalty spot.

Milan are ninth in the table on 48 points, four points behind eighth-placed Fiorentina and eight off Bologna in fourth, who have a game in hand.

Source: Reuters
