Milan grind out vital win over Roma to leave Serie A tight at the top

MILAN :AC Milan claimed a crucial 1-0 home win over AS Roma on Sunday, with Strahinja Pavlovic’s goal and Mike Maignan’s late penalty save tightening the battle at the top of Serie A.

One point now separates the top four teams in the table with Napoli at the summit on 22 points, with Inter Milan, Milan and Roma all on 21.

The visitors controlled the opening stages, creating chances and dominating play, with Paulo Dybala going closest when he fired wide from a good position.

However, Milan found the breakthrough six minutes before the interval with a swift counter-attack. Rafael Leao burst forward down the flank before cutting the ball back across goal for Pavlovic to tap it in from close range.

Milan could have doubled their lead before the break but Youssouf Fofana fired wide.

Milan had the upper hand in the second half, pressing relentlessly in search of a second goal.

Minutes after the hour mark, Leao had a golden chance to score from a tight angle, but Mario Hermoso came to Roma's rescue, clearing his effort off the line.

There was drama in the final 10 minutes when Roma were awarded a free kick in a dangerous position. The resulting shot struck the arm of a jumping Fofana in the wall, prompting the referee to point to the penalty spot.

However, Milan goalkeeper Maignan guessed correctly and denied Dybala’s effort, sparking jubilant celebrations around the stadium.