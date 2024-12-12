Milano-Cortina 2026 gets first venue with Livigno slopes

Livigno has delivered the first completed venue for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, inaugurating the slopes that will host moguls and aerials events.

The Livigno Aerials and Moguls facility at Carosello 3000 is set to be a key venue during the Games, with 26 gold medals to be awarded in the town.

Fabio Saldini, CEO of Milano Cortina 2026 Infrastructure Company, called the ribbon-cutting a "path forward" and praised the facility as "safe, sustainable, and cutting-edge".

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and other officials toured additional sites under construction, including the "Livigno Snow Park" and the Olympic Village. Preparations are accelerating ahead of the "one year to go" milestone in February 2025.

"Livigno is the Olympics. We are ready to host the world," said Luca Moretti, president of Livigno Next. "This is a town determined to prepare at its best to host the most important event. If I imagine the breathtaking sight we will see on February 6, 2026, with the Olympic venues embracing the entire community, I can’t think of a better way to showcase who we are and our connection to sport and the Olympic spirit."

