Milan’s Conceicao looks ahead after tough loss in Coppa Italia final

AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao reflected on his side’s disappointing Coppa Italia final defeat, acknowledging the struggles of the season and the missed opportunities, yet emphasising the need to look forward with dignity.

Milan lost 1-0 to Bologna in Rome on Wednesday in the final, thanks to a second-half goal from Dan Ndoye.

The defeat may have sealed a bittersweet - mostly bitter - season for Conceicao and Milan, whose lone silver lining was lifting the Supercoppa Italiana back in January.

Milan now sit eighth on 60 points in Serie A, four adrift of Juventus in fourth, the last Champions League berth, with just two rounds to go.

"It was a hard-fought match, very competitive, where every duel could be decisive. I think that reflects our season," Conceicao told Sport Mediaset.

"I am disappointed in losing a final and the opportunity to win silverware, in a difficult season with a very difficult environment.

"At the end of the day, I have to congratulate Bologna, as they played their game well and we were lacking something."

With a 3-1 win at home against Bologna in Serie A on Friday, Conceicao could not explain what was different this time around.

"There are 10,000 things going through your mind in these situations, at the end of the day everyone is a great coach in hindsight. Before the match, I did what I needed to do, I followed my ideas, so I’d make the same decisions," he said.

When asked later in the press conference about his future at the club, the Portuguese 50-year-old dodged the question.

"The cup is lost, there's nothing else to do but look forward, with dignity. And then we'll talk about it," he said.

"Right now there are thoughts about the game, the choices made and other things. I haven't been in football for two days, now my head is just trying to understand what didn't work and what more could have been done."