Milan's futile win over Monza overshadowed by fan protests

AC Milan wrapped up their disappointing season with a 2-0 win over Monza on Saturday, but the game was overshadowed by fan protests against the club ownership and hierarchy both before and during the match.

Milan's victory came thanks to second half goals from Matteo Gabbia and Joao Felix, moving them to seventh in the standings but not into the European qualification places, one point above Fiorentina who are at Udinese on Sunday.

Thousands of Milan supporters gathered earlier on Saturday outside the club's Casa Milan headquarters, after a season of discontent culminated in a protest asking owner Gerry Cardinale to sell up and leave.

RedBird Capital Partners bought the club in June 2022, with Milan having just secured their first league title in 11 years, but the only trophy won since then was this year's Italian Super Cup, far below fans' expectations.

Supporters had already made their feelings clear from the start of the campaign, unhappy with the selection of Paulo Fonseca as manager, and the Portuguese coach was replaced by compatriot Sergio Conceicao in December.

Milan were eight in the table at the time, and while Conceicao won the Super Cup in his first games in charge, there was little improvement in Serie A and they exited the Champions League at the league phase.

Along with RedBird chief Cardinale, club Chairman Paolo Scaroni, CEO Giorgio Furlani, senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic and technical director Geoffrey Moncada were all targets for supporters' anger in Saturday's protest.

The fans also called for the return of their hero Paolo Maldini to the club, after the former Milan defender was sacked from his technical director role in 2023, another decision which strained the relationship between supporters and owners.

After they marched to the San Siro, the Curva Sud fans positioned themselves to spell out 'Go Home' in a clear message to their American owner, and most left the sector in an organised walkout 15 minutes into the game.

"Among our fans there is disappointment, regret, anger and frustration, these are all feelings that we also feel. Do not think that this is not the case," club CEO Furlani told DAZN before the game.

"The season ends today and next week we start again."

Decisions will now be made regarding Conceicao's future at the club, but fans will expect sweeping changes at Milan if they are to see a return to the glory days.