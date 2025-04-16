Milan’s Maignan to resume training after injury scare

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan has been cleared to resume training within the next few days following his collision with teammate Alex Jimenez during last Friday's match against Udinese, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The France international appeared to be unconscious for a brief moment and was carried off on a stretcher during the 4-0 win in Udine.

"Today, Mike Maignan underwent specialist tests which ruled out complications. In the coming days, Mike will be able to gradually resume training," Milan said in a statement.

Milan, ninth in the standings, next host third-placed Atalanta on Sunday.