Mission accomplished as Real Madrid reach cup final, Ancelotti says

MADRID :It was mission accomplished, said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti after his side fought back from two-goals behind to snatch a rip-roaring 4-4 draw on Tuesday for a 5-4 aggregate win that put them through to the Copa del Rey final.

Ancelotti brushed off questions about a sub-par performance by his side and praised his players' effort in what he considered a highly entertaining encounter.

"We have achieved our goal today which was to reach the final and there is not much time to think about it," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"It was an entertaining game with some mistakes and a lot of good things. It was fun and we are in the final.

"I never saw ourselves out of it because anything can happen at the Bernabeu. When we have to come from behind, we never give up. We never give up, especially at home, with the fans by our side."

Ancelotti said David Alaba was not to blame after he deflected two balls into his own goal, calling it "bad luck" by the Austrian defender, but urged his defence to play with better focus moving forward.

"It's not good to concede four goals in a game," Ancelotti said.

"Right now we are a team that has a lot of effectiveness up-front, but little balance.

"However, we can't ignore what we did in attack, scoring four goals against Real is not that easy. I think we are doing quite well."

Real Madrid, who have won the Spanish Cup only once in over a decade, will play either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in a mouth-watering final in Seville next month.

Atletico fought back to hold Barca to a thrilling 4-4 draw ahead of Wednesday's second-leg in Madrid.