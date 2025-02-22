Misunderstanding over object on field halts Celta-Osasuna game in LaLiga

A misunderstanding caused a two-minute halt to Friday's LaLiga clash between Celta Vigo and Osasuna, after Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera showed a metal object to the referee, which the official mistakenly thought was thrown from the stands.

Herrera later clarified that the object was actually a part of the goal post that had broken loose.

"I'd like to clarify the misunderstanding with the object I alerted the referee to in today's match. It was an iron from the goal anchor that came loose and posed a risk," Herrera wrote on Instagram.

"I alerted the referee to check this circumstance. At no time did I complain to the referee about the Celta fans, to whom I went to clarify the situation. I have nothing to reproach the Celta fans, who have dedicated themselves to cheering their team on."

Media reports said referee Sanchez Martinez asked the on-field delegate to sound a warning in the stadium's public address system, requesting spectators not to throw objects again, before the match resumed at the hour mark.

Iago Aspas scored from the spot nine minutes later to secure a 1-0 win for ninth-placed Celta.