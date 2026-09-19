Monaco go top of Ligue 1 as woes continue for Lens

MONACO, Sept 18 : Monaco striker Paris Brunner continued his hot scoring streak as the club kept up their winning start to the Ligue 1 season with a 2-1 win at home over troubled RC Lens on Friday.

Brunner put Monaco ahead in the 32nd minute and piled on the pressure that led to an unfortunate own goal from Lens defender Jonathan Gradit six minutes from time.

The home side moved three points clear at the top of the standings with four wins and a draw from their opening five fixtures of the league season.

The 20-year-old Brunner has scored six goals this season, filling the void left by the absence of American international Folarin Balogun, who had been expected to move to the Premier League but whose proposed transfer fell through.

Balogun was a late substitute for Monaco on Friday for a first run-out since his controversial appearance for the US against Belgium in the last 16 of the World Cup in early July.

Conceding late was a blow to Lens, who had been hoping that Friday’s match might provide a turn in fortune after a turbulent week for the club who fired coach Dino Toppmoller on Tuesday.

Defender Matthieu Udol equalised for the visitors 12 minutes into the second half and they had other chances to score but remain in 10th place with four points.

Toppmoller had been in charge for only six matches, coming in at the start of the season to replace Pierre Sage, who left for Crystal Palace after Lens finished second last season.

Toppmoller won the French Super Cup over Paris St Germain in his first match, saw the side score five goals against AJ Auxerre in their opening fixture of the league season and win at Sparta Prague in the Champions League, but was still sacked amid accusations of a toxic atmosphere within the coaching staff.

Lens said the decision was made after extensive discussions about the squad and the organisation of the coaching staff and that they told Toppmoller they wanted to restructure the set-up.

"As Dino Toppmoller could not agree to these structural changes, the club, acting responsibly, has decided to bring his role to an end, as well as that of his two assistants," the French club said in a statement.

The appointment of Yannick Cahuzac as replacement has also proved controversial, with Lens sporting director Jean-Louis Leca accused of selecting an old friend for the job despite limited coaching experience and without the necessary licence. The pair grew up in Corsica together.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)