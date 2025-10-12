Monaco hire Union SG coach Pocognoli to replace Hutter

AS Monaco have appointed Union Saint-Gilloise's Sebastien Pocognoli as new coach on a contract running until June 2027, following the departure of Austrian Adi Hutter, the Ligue 1 club said.

Pocognoli, a former Belgium international, joins Monaco after an impressive stint at Union SG, where he leaves the club atop the Belgian Pro League standings after 10 matches.

The 38-year-old took charge of Union SG in July last year in what was his first senior coaching role, guiding them to their first Belgian league title in 90 years last season.

"AS Monaco is delighted to announce the arrival of Sebastien Pocognoli as coach," Monaco said in a statement late on Saturday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Pocognoli arrives in Monaco on the heels of a successful spell in the Pro League with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, where he distinguished himself by combining sporting results with an ambitious and attractive style of play."

Hutter left Monaco after more than two years in charge, as the club registered just one win in their last five games in all competitions, leaving them fifth in Ligue 1 with 13 points from seven matches, three points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.