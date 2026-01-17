Logo
Monobob champion Humphries back in form as Nolte wins overall World Cup title
Bobsleigh and Skeleton - IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup - Altenberg, Germany - January 17, 2026 Kaillie Armbruster Humphries of the U.S. in action during the women's monobob heat 1 REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Bobsleigh and Skeleton - IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup - Altenberg, Germany - January 17, 2026 Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. celebrates on the podium with the gold medal after winning the women's monobob REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Bobsleigh and Skeleton - IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup - Altenberg, Germany - January 17, 2026 Germany's Laura Nolte celebrates on the podium with the World Cup trophy REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Bobsleigh and Skeleton - IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup - Altenberg, Germany - January 17, 2026 Germany's Laura Nolte in action during the women's monobob heat 1 REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Bobsleigh and Skeleton - IBSF Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup - Altenberg, Germany - January 17, 2026 Germany's Laura Nolte celebrates on the podium after finishing third in the women's monobob and winning the overall World Cup REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
17 Jan 2026 09:40PM
Jan 17 : American Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries marked a return to form three weeks before defending her gold medal at the Milano Cortina Games, clinching her first win in nearly three years, while Germany's Laura Nolte took the overall monobob title at the IBSF World Cup final on Saturday.

Canadian-born Humphries, who won the first-ever Olympic gold in monobob for the United States at the 2022 Winter Games, was the fastest in both runs and finished in one minute and 58.97 seconds, beating Australia's Bree Walker by 0.13 seconds in Germany's Altenberg.

It was Humphries's first win in a monobob race since February 2023.

Nolte finished third on the day, 0.19 seconds behind Humphries, but the result was enough to secure the overall title on home ground with 1,446 points from seven races.

It was another heartbreak for Walker as she finished second overall for the third year straight, scoring 17 points fewer than Nolte.

Nolte's compatriot Lisa Buckwitz finished third overall, ahead of fourth-placed Humphries.

Source: Reuters
