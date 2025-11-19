Morocco extend record run of successive victories

Morocco extended their record-breaking run of successive victories to 18 as they beat Uganda 4-0 in a friendly international in Tangier on Tuesday.

The match was part of their preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations finals, which they host next month.

Uganda scored an own goal through defender Herbert Achai in the fourth minute, with Ismael Saibari adding Morocco's second in the 33rd.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi converted a penalty in the 79th minute and another substitute, Bilal El Khannouss, made it 4-0 with two minutes remaining.

Morocco went past the previous record of 15, which Spain set between June 2008-2009, in October.

Morocco open the Cup of Nations finals against Comoros in Rabat on December 21.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)