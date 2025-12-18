Morocco hosting AFCON will help Algeria, Chaibi says

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec 18 : Algeria hope to use the familiarity of Morocco's climate to land a third Africa Cup of Nations title, midfielder Fares Chaibi said despite his dismay that the upcoming tournament was not being held in the summer.

The Eintracht Frankfurt player, capped 22 times, also believed the proximity would make it easier for Algerian fans to rally behind the team when AFCON begins on December 21.

The French-born Chaibi expressed his excitement about the tournament, although it means he will miss crucial games for his club.

"We're eagerly waiting for this Cup," Chaibi told Reuters in a Zoom interview.

"It will undoubtedly be a fantastic tournament. Our Moroccan brothers have excellent infrastructure and know how to organise events.

"We have no doubt about the quality of the stadiums. I think all teams are happy to play in Morocco, and I hope it will be a great tournament," he added.

"Morocco has the same climate as Algeria, we won't feel like strangers, we'll almost be at home. We have everything to deliver a big tournament, and we're going there to make it happen."

Algeria's AFCON triumphs have come in North Africa. First as hosts in 1990, then in Egypt in 2019.

Chaibi believes summer is the ideal time for AFCON, but playing in winter won't stop him from trying to erase the disappointment of Algeria's early group-stage exit in Ivory Coast in 2024.

"It was supposed to be in summer... As professional players, we'll always be there and answer the call of the homeland, no matter the timing. But in my view, summer is better," he said.

"It doesn't disrupt the season. We are focused at the end of the campaign, then get some rest. Now we break the season in half and miss club games, which isn't ideal. But as I said, we'll adapt."

ALGERIAN ROOTS

Born in Lyon to Algerian parents, the 23-year-old never considered waiting for a France call-up, unlike peers such as Rayan Cherki and Maghnes Akliouche, who earned their first caps for Les Bleus this year.

"It was a natural choice. Algeria is my country. France is also my country because I was born there, but I feel more Algerian. It wasn't a hard decision, and it wasn’t disrespectful to France. it's a great football nation," Chaibi said.

"But my culture has always been Algerian, and I wanted to make my family proud."

Chaibi helped Algeria return to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, fulfilling his childhood dream of joining the team he watched at Brazil 2014.

Algeria, making their fifth finals appearance, will face holders Argentina, Jordan, and Austria in Group J of the expanded 48-team tournament in North America next summer.

"I think it's every kid's dream. When you watch the World Cup, you say, 'Wow, this is huge'. And when you are from Africa, it's not easy. Things are better now with more slots, but before, few African nations made it," Chaibi said.