CAPE TOWN, Nov 17 : Morocco and Senegal booked their places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals with two qualification rounds to spare on Tuesday along with Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Mali.

The 24-team continental finals will be staged in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from 19 June to 17 July next year, with the final two rounds of the preliminary competition in March.

Senegal and Morocco are still disputing who are the rightful holders of the last title after a contentious final of the 2025 edition when Senegal won against the hosts before being stripped of the title by a Confederation of African Football appeals committee.

The sanction followed several Senegal players leaving the pitch during the final to protest against refereeing decisions. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has heard the case and is expected to deliver its verdict in the coming weeks.

Senegal had their qualification confirmed on Tuesday without kicking a ball as Mozambique’s 1-0 win over Ethiopia in Group J meant the west Africans cannot finish outside the top two in the pool.

Morocco eased to a 1-0 win over Niger thanks to a goal from 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane, his first in the senior national team, and have a full haul of 12 points from four games.

Cape Verde, darlings of the 2026 World Cup, have now lost three of their four qualifiers following a 2-0 defeat to Liberia and are in real danger of missing out.

Mali secured their berth from that pool though as they beat Rwanda 2-0 thanks to goals from Modibo Sagnan and Gaoussou Diarra.

Teenager Elohim Kabore scored for the second game in a row as Burkina Faso defeated Mauritania 3-1, a result that ensured both they and Benin qualify from Group F.

Comoros’ 1-0 win over Congo means Cameroon cannot finish lower than second in their pool, sealing the Indomitable Lions' place at the finals.

Comoros are likely to join them and are four points clear of third-placed Namibia.

Guinea-Bissau’s 2-0 win over Madagascar leaves them top of their pool, three points ahead of Nigeria, who were held to a 0-0 draw by co-hosts Tanzania. Nigeria must overhaul Guinea-Bissau to qualify.

Angola beat South Sudan 1-0 and need a point from their final two games to book their finals berth, while Ivory Coast and Gambia played to a 2-2 draw that leaves the two sides well positioned in Group C, with Ghana a point behind Gambia in third place.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice as South Africa claimed a crucial 2-1 win at co-hosts Kenya to leave them top of their pool and in a straight shootout with Guinea for a place at the finals. They meet in the next round in March.

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s 1-1 draw with Sierra Leone leaves them needing a point from their final two games to seal their qualification.