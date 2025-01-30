Morocco's Ziyech joins Qatar's Al-Duhail

Hakim Ziyech has joined Al-Duhail, the Qatar Stars League club announced on Thursday, on a free transfer after the Morocco international left Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old, who represented the Netherlands at youth level, will play under former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier.

"Al-Duhail Sports Club succeeded in obtaining the signature of Moroccan international player Hakim Ziyech," the leaders of the Qatar Stars League said in a statement.

Ziyech joined Galatasaray on loan from Chelsea in August 2023 before moving permanently to the Turkish team in the close season. He won the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup with the Londoners.

He also played a key role in leading Morocco to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022.