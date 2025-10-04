Most-capped Wallaby Slipper bows out with cheers and Bledisloe regret

PERTH :Warrior prop James Slipper missed out on the win over the All Blacks he craved in his 151st and final test for Australia but backed his teammates to deliver for fans in the near future.

After 44 bruising minutes of toil at Perth Stadium, the 35-year-old jogged off a test pitch for the last time on Saturday, soaking up a cheers from a sellout crowd in the same city where he made his 2010 debut against England.

On the sidelines at Perth Stadium, Slipper could do little but watch ruefully as Australia bowed out of Rugby Championship contention with a comprehensive 28-14 defeat.

The All Blacks had spoiled Slipper's milestone 150th test with the 33-24 win over Eden Park a week before, which locked away the bilateral Bledisloe Cup for a 23rd year in succession.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

On Saturday, the All Blacks players lingered after the game in tribute to Australia's most-capped player as he thanked his teammates and coaches, and his family for flying across the country from the Gold Coast for his swansong.

"I think the biggest thing I'll miss is the connection with the lads - going to work every day, training hard and preparing," said Slipper.

"And being able to play in a Wallabies jersey. I was just a 10-year-old and all I wanted to do was play for the Wallabies.

"I'm a proud Aussie, I wear my heart on my sleeve and I'm very humbled to be in this position, to represent my country."

Slipper's place in the Wallabies' pantheon is reflected in the quality of the players he surpassed in test caps.

SLIPPER BROKE GREGAN'S RECORD

He eclipsed previous record-holder George Gregan (139 caps) last year after moving past "Mr Fixit" Adam Ashley-Cooper (121).

Only two players have earned more, Wales' Alun Wyn Jones (171) and New Zealand's Sam Whitelock (153).

Slipper became just the fifth Wallaby to play in two separate British & Irish Lions series when selected for the 2-1 loss to Andy Farrell's team this year.

He was only the third Australian to play in four World Cups at the 2023 tournament in France.

Apart from his resilience, successive Wallabies coaches valued Slipper's leadership as captain and mentor to younger players.

He first captained Australia in 2015 and led the nation 15 times.

"He's everyone's big brother in the team," said current Wallabies skipper Harry Wilson.

"We love him, he's been one of the greatest servants to Australian rugby we've ever seen."

Slipper joins fellow 35-year-old Wallabies scrumhalf Nic White in retirement this year.

White quit after helping Australia beat the British & Irish Lions in Sydney but came out of retirement days later to play in the Rugby Championship after injuries hit the squad.

"Whitey could probably go a couple of more weeks, I definitely can't," Slipper said.

"I'm definitely done. I've got a lot of confidence in the boys coming through. It's their time to take it forward now."