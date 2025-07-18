MotoGP champion Martin to remain with Aprilia for 2026 season

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will remain with Aprilia for the 2026 season, the Spaniard said on Thursday, having previously announced his intention to leave the Italian team before next season.

Martin won his first MotoGP title last season with Pramac Racing before moving to Aprilia on a two-year contract, but in May the 27-year-old said he had exercised his right to release himself for the 2026 season.

Aprilia reacted to Martin's announcement by saying they were prepared to take the matter to court, but ahead of his long-awaited return to action in Saturday's Czech Grand Prix, the Spaniard put an end to the controversy.

"I'm really happy to be here again. It was a really difficult six or seven months suffering a lot with a lot of injuries but I'm happy to be here and to be back in MotoGP," Martin told reporters.

"Finally, I'm happy to say that I'll continue with Aprilia for 2026."

Martin has raced just once this season after a pre-season crash ruled him out of the first three rounds and a crash in his first race in Qatar led to a collapsed lung and bruised ribs.