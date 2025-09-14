MotoGP extends Misano contract until 2031

MotoGP will continue to race at the Misano World Circuit until 2031 at least, rights holders Dorna Sports announced on Sunday ahead of the San Marino Grand Prix.

The circuit, a home track for both Ducati and Aprilia that is named after the late MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli, had a contract with MotoGP until 2026 but is now sure of hosting five more race weekends after that.

"We are proud and delighted to continue hosting MotoGP in our territory," San Marino Grand Prix promoters said in a statement.

The race has been on the MotoGP calendar since 2007, with six-times champion Marc Marquez the most successful rider after four wins in the premier class and seven victories across classes.