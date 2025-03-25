MotoGP renews Valencia GP deal until 2031

Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo will host five more MotoGP Grand Prix between 2027 and 2031, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Tuesday.

The Valencia GP, which started in 1999, has been the final Grand Prix of the MotoGP season in most years since 2002. It is known for its atmosphere and high turnout and has won the best Grand Prix award several times, MotoGP said in a statement.

Circuit Ricardo Tormo, which was already under contract until 2026, has signed a new five-year deal, MotoGP added.

"The track is unique with the view it offers to the spectators, and the fans make it unique for us with the incredible atmosphere they create," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

"It is always full of people, the promoter does a fantastic job."

The Valencia GP was cancelled last year after a deadly flood killed over 200 people in the region. The circuit was also affected by the flood, with the approach roads to the venue suffering extensive damage.

"After what happened in 2024, we hope our return for another five Grand Prix underlines our longer term commitment to Valencia too. We’re looking forward to coming back this season, and to celebrating more fantastic Grands Prix until 2031," Ezpeleta added.

The current MotoGP season is set to conclude with the Valencia GP on Nov. 16.