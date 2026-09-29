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Motor Racing-Alonso extends contract with Aston Martin for 2027 season
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Motor Racing-Alonso extends contract with Aston Martin for 2027 season

Motor Racing-Alonso extends contract with Aston Martin for 2027 season
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - September 26, 2026 Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso arrives ahead of the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
Motor Racing-Alonso extends contract with Aston Martin for 2027 season
Formula One F1 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan - September 25, 2026 Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso during qualifying REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki
29 Sep 2026 07:26PM
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Sept 29 : Aston Martin Aramco announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement to extend Fernando Alonso's contract for the 2027 season, adding that Lance Stroll would partner him in their driver line-up for the coming year.

Alonso, 45, acknowledged in a video on Aston Martin's social media that he had taken his time to consider whether he would continue his career, but said he was happy to carry on racing at the top level in Formula One. 

"I still feel fast, motivated, and a huge passion for Formula One and the sport," said Alonso.

Source: Reuters
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