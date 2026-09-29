Motor Racing-Alonso extends contract with Aston Martin for 2027 season

Sept 29 : Aston Martin Aramco announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement to extend Fernando Alonso's contract for the 2027 season, adding that Lance Stroll would partner him in their driver line-up for the coming year.

Alonso, 45, acknowledged in a video on Aston Martin's social media that he had taken his time to consider whether he would continue his career, but said he was happy to carry on racing at the top level in Formula One.

"I still feel fast, motivated, and a huge passion for Formula One and the sport," said Alonso.