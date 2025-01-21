Motta hails Juve youngsters ahead of Brugge clash

Juventus coach Thiago Motta praised some of his young players ahead of his side's trip to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday, adding that he has most of the squad available.

With two Champions League games left in the league phase, Juve are 14th on 11 points and are two points off the top eight places that bring automatic qualification for the last 16.

Brugge are among the playoff spots in 19th with 10 points.

"I'm happy to have everyone available, because this can help the team to start but also during the game ... (it) can give us continuity," Motta told a press conference on Monday.

The Italian-Brazilian coach will have most of the squad at his disposal for the first time in weeks, apart from defenders Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal with season-ending injuries.

Juventus stretched their unbeaten Serie A streak to 21 games and briefly broke into the top four after a 2-0 home win over AC Milan on Saturday, their first victory in four league games.

"I see growth, but not only in the last matches," Motta said. "I see growth from the beginning (of the campaign), despite injuries, transformation of the squad, young team.

"The victory gave us more enthusiasm and more energy to prepare for a complicated match like tomorrow's. We have to give our all to get the victory."

Forward Samuel Mbangula, coming from Juve's reserve team, gave them the lead in Saturday's win.

"His evolution is very good," Motta said. "Last year he played in the Next Gen and we have to compliment those who work in the youth sector, because we now have him, (defender Nicolo) Savona and (forward Kenan) Yildiz.

"Out of necessity, they had to grow up quickly, from the beginning of the season. Mbangula, when he played, always did very well and helped the team. For us, it's not the quantity but the quality of the minutes played that is important."

Motta appeared tight-lipped when asked if fit-again striker Dusan Vlahovic, who came off the bench against Milan, would start at Belgian champions Club Brugge.

"I can't say. On Saturday I made a technical choice, even though he returned from a flexor problem. Now we have many choices."