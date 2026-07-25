Movistar's Rubio pulls out of Tour after Alpe d'Huez crash

Alpe d'Huez, France July 24 : Colombian Einer Rubio has withdrawn from the Tour de France after suffering facial injuries in a heavy crash on the climb to Alpe d'Huez during Stage 19 on Friday, when he collided with a UAE Team Emirates-XRG support vehicle.

Movistar's Rubio, 27th in the overall standings, was forced to abandon the stage a few kilometres from the summit finish, where Tadej Pogacar claimed victory.

"Einer Rubio has had around 20 stitches in his face following the accident he suffered whilst climbing Alpe d'Huez," Movistar said in a statement on X.

Video footage showed the 28-year-old Rubio crashing at speed into the back of a UAE team vehicle which had come to a sudden stop on a flatter section of the course.

"A spectator fell forward directly into the path of the car. The car braked to avoid the collision. It was a very unfortunate incident and something nobody wants to see. We wish Einer Rubio a speedy recovery," a UAE Team Emirates-XRG spokesperson said.