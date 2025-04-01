Mumbai scouts find another IPL gem in paceman Ashwani

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya heaped praise on his team's scouting department for unearthing another gem in Ashwani Kumar, after the pace bowler produced the best figures by an Indian on his Indian Premier League debut.

The 23-year-old Ashwani bagged 4-24 in three overs on Monday to help dismiss reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders for 116 in 16.2 overs before Mumbai secured an eight-wicket victory to open their account in this year's tournament.

Ashwani's heroics came after spinner Vignesh Puthur claimed 3-32 on his debut in Mumbai's defeat by Chennai Super Kings last week, and Pandya was delighted with the team's latest find.

"I'm really happy for the young kid," said Pandya.

"It's all the scouts, they picked him. They've gone to all places and picked these young kids. We played a practice game, he had that zip, that late swing, something off the wicket, a different action and he was a lefty."

Mumbai batsman Ryan Rickelton also played a big role in the win with an unbeaten 62, but said Ashwani had laid the foundation with his deceptive pace and swing.

"He's a lot quicker than people recognise at first. I think that's a great attribute he has, and he can swing the new ball," South African Rickelton added.

"I know it's quite tough, we've got two specialist swing bowlers with the new ball as well, but to have that second plan without that swing factor was really impressive ... He rushes you a little bit as well.

"He's a great addition to the group and the wicket can suit him. Looking forward to seeing, if he gets the opportunity, his other set of skills come through. He's a nice find for Mumbai."