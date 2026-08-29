Munoz's late strike earns Liverpool draw with Forest in Iraola's Anfield debut

LIVERPOOL, Aug 29 : Liverpool's Victor Munoz scored a late equaliser to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest in Andoni Iraola's first Premier League home game in charge on Saturday, the single point extending the Reds' wait for their first league win of the season.

Forest looked set to leave Anfield with all three points after Morgan Gibbs-White converted a 70th-minute penalty, awarded when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson fouled Neco Williams in the area, for a 2-1 lead.

But newcomer Munoz equalised in the 82nd minute, in his first start for Liverpool, when he spun and blasted a shot from the edge of the box that went in off the crossbar.

Forest had opened the scoring through Dan Ndoye in the 24th minute, the Swiss forward finishing off a rapid counterattack that began with goalkeeper, Matz Sels, launching a long ball upfield before Gibbs-White slipped him through to slot coolly into the bottom corner.

Liverpool had a first-half effort from Florian Wirtz ruled out for offside before finally levelling in the 60th minute when Alexander Isak scored. Cody Gakpo twisted away from his marker on the left and whipped a low ball across the face of goal, with Isak tapping into an empty net after two Forest defenders failed to make contact.

The result left Liverpool with two draws from two league matches under Iraola, who was appointed this summer after the club followed up its 2025 Premier League title triumph with a disappointing fifth-place finish under Arne Slot last season, despite their £446 million spending spree a year ago.