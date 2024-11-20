Nadal would not pick himself to play singles if Spain advance in Davis Cup

MALAGA, Spain : Rafael Nadal said on Tuesday if he was Spain's Davis Cup captain he would not pick himself to play singles if they advance in the tournament after he lost their opening quarter-finals match 6-4 6-4 against the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 38-year-old Mallorcan, who last month announced he was ending his career after the Davis Cup, said he felt prepared and played the best he could but was not going to apologise for the loss in what could have been his final professional game.

"It's not my decision (whether I play), that's why we have a captain (David Ferrer) and I’m not the captain," said Nadal.

"He made a decision today, hopefully we have the chance to go through and, probably after watching how today went, the decision to pick me didn’t work and the easy move and maybe the right move is to make a change," he told a press conference.

"For me, that’s the way that I think ... If I’m the captain, probably I would make a change and not start myself. That’s my feeling ... But in the end it is not my decision and I’m sure he will make the best decision possible for the team."

After Nadal's loss Spain's world number three Carlos Alcaraz beat Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(0) 6-3 in the second singles to level the tie. Alcaraz will play again later on Tuesday in the doubles with Marcel Granollers against Zandschulp and Wesley Koolhof.

"I’m not going to say I’m sorry because this is a sport and sometimes it is what it is. I have tried my best and left all I could on the court like I have always done in my career," added Nadal.

"You only can control your attitude and your energy ... I have nothing, no injury, no excuses, I was not going to say I was not ready to play. He decided to pick me and I’m thankful for the opportunity he gave me.

"I went out there, tried to play my best and enjoy, play with the right energy, with the right attitude and it just didn’t work. I’ll keep working hard in case the team needs me again moving forward."

Eight nations are contesting the Davis Cup in Malaga this week, with the finals set for Sunday.