Namibia and Zimbabwe book 2026 T20 World Cup berths

Namibia and Zimbabwe sealed places at the 2026 T20 Cricket World Cup scheduled for next February in India and Sri Lanka with victories in their respective semi-finals at the African qualifiers being staged in Harare on Thursday.

Namibia eased to a 63-run victory over Tanzania thanks to an unbeaten 61 from 43 balls by JJ Smit, who also returned figures of 3-16 in four overs with the ball.

Zimbabwe made light work of a target of 123 to defeat Kenya by seven wickets with in-form batter Brian Bennett smashing 51 from 25 deliveries.

Namibia and Zimbabwe will meet in Saturday’s final of the African qualifiers.

Seventeen of the 20 places at the World Cup have been taken, with the three remaining teams to come from the Asia-Pacific Region qualifiers that start in Oman next week.