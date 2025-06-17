Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nantes name former Dunkerque coach Castro as new manager
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Nantes name former Dunkerque coach Castro as new manager

Nantes name former Dunkerque coach Castro as new manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Fayah v Al Nassr - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Buraidah, Saudi Arabia - August 27, 2024 Al Nassr coach Luis Castro reacts REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

17 Jun 2025 02:12AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nantes have appointed Luis Castro as manager, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday, with the Portuguese coach signing a two-year contract with an option for another year having made a name for himself at second-tier side Dunkerque.

Castro, who had his first senior managerial role at Greek side Panetolikos in 2019 before returning to Portugal to take charge of Benfica's youth and reserve teams, managed Ligue 2 club Dunkerque for the past two campaigns.

Last season Castro led Dunkerque to the Coupe de France semi-finals where they took a 2-0 lead against Paris St Germain before bowing out 4-2, and they also reached the promotion playoffs where they lost out to Metz in the semi-final.

Nantes sacked Antoine Kombouare at the end of last season, a campaign in which the club battled relegation until the final day.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement