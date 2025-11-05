Napoli and Frankfurt play out dull scoreless draw in Naples

NAPLES, Italy :Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday in a game of few scoring chances and even less in the way of entertainment.

The hosts were looking to bounce back after a 6-2 thumping at PSV Eindhoven last time out, and while they did keep a clean sheet, Napoli will be disappointed not to have made the most of home advantage. They move on to four points in the standings.

Frankfurt are also on four points, after all three of their previous games ended 5-1, with the German side losing the last two. Napoli host Qarabag next on November 25, with Eintracht welcoming Atalanta the following day.

The visitors were happy to soak up the pressure, ready to capitalise on any stray pass with a quick counter, and Jean-Matteo Bahoya had an early opportunity but sent his shot straight at Napoli goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Napoli, for all their possession, only managed to create one real chance in the opening half. Eljif Elmas made a mazy run into the area, but his finish failed to match the build-up and never troubled keeper Michael Zetterer.

Milinkovic-Savic made a fine save from Ansgar Knauff's close-range effort while Scott McTominay blasted over late on when Andre Anguissa played a perfect pass across the area, and the game petered out to its inevitable conclusion.