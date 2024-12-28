Napoli eager to close out the year in top spot

Napoli will hope to start their New Year celebrations well ahead of time when they host Venezia in Serie A on Sunday, coach Antonio Conte said, but warned that a win against the lowly visitors may be a tricky feat.

The 2023 champions have recovered their fine form under Conte this season as they sit second on 38 points, two points adrift of leaders Atalanta.

They will, however, hope to finish the year by returning to the top spot.

"We hope to close out 2024 with some more joy for the fans, for ourselves, to celebrate New Year's Eve in style," Conte, who took over in June, told a press conference on Saturday.

"These have been five very intense months, lived to the max. The environment is beautiful, passionate, coaching in Naples really gives you a lot, but at the same time it is demanding in various aspects.

"I'm very happy, however, my goal and that of the lads, I always say, is to have no regrets in any situation and in any match. We must leave the pitch with the feeling of having given our all, without saying we could have done better."

That should be a manageable task against struggling Venezia, given both the points and form difference.

Venezia, who are 19th with 13 points, won one in their last seven Serie A games and only three so far this campaign.

"Everyone is thinking of an easy victory just because Venezia are second to last, but if we see the home games of Juve and Inter (Milan against them) we should at least be worried," Conte said.

"(Venezia) have a good coach, they have their own concepts and ... for us they are three fundamental points to put hay in the barn."

Napoli will also hope that Atalanta, who have been on a 11-game winning streak, stumble at fourth-placed Lazio later on Saturday, allowing them to retake the top spot.