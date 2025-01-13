Logo
Napoli extend Serie A lead with 2-0 victory over Verona
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - January 12, 2025 Hellas Verona's Amin Sarr in action with Napoli's Amir Rrahmani REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - January 12, 2025 Napoli's Frank Anguissa celebrates scoring their second goal with Juan Jesus and Matteo Politano REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Hellas Verona - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - January 12, 2025 Napoli's Frank Anguissa celebrates scoring their second goal with Giovanni Di Lorenzo REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
13 Jan 2025 05:43AM
NAPLES, Italy : Napoli increased their lead at the top of Serie A with a comfortable 2-0 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday, thanks to an early own goal from goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and a stunning second-half strike from Frank Anguissa.

Antonio Conte's side took an early advantage within five minutes when Giovanni Di Lorenzo's effort hit the post and bounced off Montipo's back and into the net. 

Napoli dominated but wasted several chances to double their lead before the break, with Romelu Lukaku and Scott McTominay going close. However, it was Anguissa who sealed the victory after the break with an unstoppable shot in the 61st minute.

Napoli top Serie A on 47 points, four ahead of Inter Milan, who have two games in hand. Atalanta are a further point back. Verona are 17th on 19 points, just above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

