Napoli fans take over the city as Scudetto dream comes true

NAPLES, Italy :Hundreds of thousands of jubilant Napoli fans gathered in the city to witness their team lift the Serie A trophy on Friday for the fourth time in their history.

Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku scored to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cagliari as Napoli won their second Scudetto in three years by one point from Inter Milan.

With night falling over Naples, the city burst into colour.

Flares lit up the skyline and clouds of green, white and red smoke, mixed with the team’s traditional blue, drifted through the streets as the match tilted firmly in Napoli’s favour.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

More than 450,000 supporters had tried to get tickets but for most the night unfolded in front of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium or at the Piazza del Plebiscito, where giant screens transformed the city centre into a joyful sea of blue.

"Beautiful and satisfying. We suffered, but now we’re enjoying it, we really are. This championship title is the sweetest one," Napoli fan Salvatore Romano told Reuters.

Blue-painted cars cruised through the streets, proudly displaying emblems of the Italian tricolour and the number four — marking the number of Scudetti Napoli have now won.

"Incredibly beautiful, it was amazing. McTominay and Lukaku scored two beautiful goals. We’re super happy and feel a little bad for Inter, but we’re number one in all of Italy, we’re celebrating," said supporter Pasquale Coppola as the festivities was just beginning in the southern Italian city.