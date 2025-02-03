Napoli held by Roma and miss chance to extend lead at the top

NAPLES, Italy :Napoli spurned the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A standings when they were held to a 1-1 draw away to AS Roma on Sunday, with Angelino equalising in added time for the hosts.

The draw moves Napoli on to 54 points, three ahead of Inter who still have a game in hand, while Roma stay ninth with 31 points.

The visitors had been given further motivation by second-placed Inter Milan's 1-1 draw with AC Milan earlier on Sunday, but Napoli could only take a single point away from the Stadio Olimpico.

Leonardo Spinazzola scored against his former club to give Napoli the lead in the 29th minute but with time running out Roma snatched the goal to deny the away side what would have been a crucial win.

Napoli controlled most of the play in the opening half, with neither side really threatening to break the deadlock in the early stages.

Scott McTominay should have done better from a Romelu Lukaku layoff in the box, but the Napoli midfielder sent his effort straight at the keeper.

Napoli's breakthrough came from a move involving two former Roma players, as Juan Jesus played a long pass into the area and Spinazzola bided his time before lobbing the ball over the onrushing keeper Mile Svilar.

Roma threatened to level in added time before the break, but Alex Meret got down to save a header from Evan N'Dicka and Napoli took their lead into halftime.

The home fans were celebrating when Leandro Paredes struck direct from a free kick but his shot hit the side netting and the Roma player had another set-piece effort go even closer when it hit the post before going wide.

Despite those chances, Napoli looked in control, but with Antonio Conte's side unable to find a second goal, Roma were always in the game even going into added time.

Alexis Saelemaekers' cross from out wide in the area came all the way to the unmarked Angelino who had peeled away to find space and he hit a volleyed shot which went through the crowded six-yard box and beyond Meret.

Inter play their rescheduled fixture with Fiorentina on Thursday, after the original match in December was abandoned in the 17th minute following the collapse of Edoardo Bove, and will have the chance to take top spot on goal difference with a win.