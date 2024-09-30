Napoli move to top of Serie A with 2-0 win over Monza

:Revitalised Napoli moved to the top of Serie A after getting a comfortable 2-0 win over Monza at home on Sunday with first-half goals from forwards Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli, who remain unbeaten at home so far in the campaign with three wins, lead the standings with 13 points from six games.

Antonio Conte's side are one point ahead of Juventus, who recovered their scoring touch to beat Genoa 3-0 on Saturday, and two above AC Milan, Inter Milan and Torino, in places three to five.

Monza started off disciplined and compact at the back but quickly saw their defence crumble when Politano profited from their error to snatch the ball and strike low inside the far post, putting Napoli ahead in the 22nd minute.

Politano became one of only three players to have scored in each of the last 10 Serie A seasons, alongside Torino striker Duvan Zapata and AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

Kvaratskhelia doubled the lead for the hosts in the 33rd minute with a volley from near the penalty spot.

Monza keeper Stefano Turati misdirected a pass as he played the ball out from the back and Napoli midfielder Frank Anguissa latched on to it, before a deflection landed at the feet of Kvaratskhelia who did not hesitate to fire home.

The visitors lacked ideas to make up for their first-half mistakes and Napoli looked just as comfortable after the break.

Romelu Lukaku saw his shot blocked and Scott McTominay struck just wide with a header after connecting with a corner shortly after the restart.

Napoli could have increased their advantage again late in the game but substitute Giacomo Raspadori hit the side of the net from a tight angle and David Neres narrowly missed the target from the edge of the box.

Among the teams currently in Serie A, Monza are on the longest run without a win in the league - 15 games.

They are second from bottom on three points and host AS Roma next Sunday while Napoli next welcome Cesc Fabregas's Como on Friday.