Napoli Serie A triumph will be 'icing on cake' for Conte

Napoli have already secured Champions League football for next season but another Scudetto would be the icing on the cake, manager Antonio Conte said on the eve of Sunday's trip to Parma where they head with a one-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan.

Leaders Napoli slipped up to a 2-2 draw at home to 13th-placed Genoa on Sunday, allowing Inter to move closer with two matches remaining.

There is a chance the Serie A title could be decided by a playoff if the top two clubs finish level on points, but Napoli have their fate in their own hands and could clinch the title on Sunday with a victory if defending champions Inter lose at home to fifth-placed Lazio.

"I feel a great deal of responsibility, perhaps too much. I feel, however, that I have a great weight on my shoulders. I have broad shoulders to handle these situations, but I can't deny that I have big pressure that doesn't exist in other places," Conte told reporters on Saturday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Three-times champions Napoli, who last won the title in 2022-23, had finished 10th last campaign.

"We have already created a beautiful cake by returning to the Champions League ... Now let's put the icing on the cake! We would create history and be remembered forever in Naples. We have already done a lot for the club and the city, but let's have the ambition to write ourselves into memory," Conte added.

On the injury front, Conte said midfielder Scott McTominay had some issues.

The 28-year-old Scotland international has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 34 appearances for the club.

"McTominay had a few problems during the week, but we will always find the solution regardless with a group of guys who are overcoming important difficulties," Conte said, without specifying what McTominay was facing.