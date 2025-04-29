Logo
Napoli's Buongiorno out with adductor injury
Soccer Football - Serie A - Como v Napoli - Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy - February 23, 2025 Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno walks on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 27, 2025 Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno in action with Torino's Che Adams REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Torino - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 27, 2025 Torino's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic consoles Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno after he sustained an injury REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
29 Apr 2025 11:54PM
Napoli defender Alessandro Buongiorno is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an adductor injury in his right thigh, the Serie A leaders said on Tuesday.

Napoli reclaimed the sole lead in the Serie A standings on Sunday with a 2-0 home win against Torino but the 2023 champions lost Italy centre back Buongiorno and midfielder Frank Anguissa to injuries around the hour mark.

"Alessandro Buongiorno underwent instrumental tests today at the Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a destructive lesion of the long adductor muscle of the right thigh," Napoli said in a statement.

The club added that the 25-year-old has already begun his rehabilitation process.

Italian media reported that the injury puts an end to Buongiorno's season and manager Antonio Conte will not have him available for the last four games in the title race.

Napoli travel to relegation-threatened Lecce on Saturday before facing Genoa, Parma and Cagliari in their final matches. Conte's side top the league standings on 74 points, three ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.

Source: Reuters
