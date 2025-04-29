Napoli's Buongiorno out with adductor injury

Napoli defender Alessandro Buongiorno is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering an adductor injury in his right thigh, the Serie A leaders said on Tuesday.

Napoli reclaimed the sole lead in the Serie A standings on Sunday with a 2-0 home win against Torino but the 2023 champions lost Italy centre back Buongiorno and midfielder Frank Anguissa to injuries around the hour mark.

"Alessandro Buongiorno underwent instrumental tests today at the Pineta Grande Hospital, which revealed a destructive lesion of the long adductor muscle of the right thigh," Napoli said in a statement.

The club added that the 25-year-old has already begun his rehabilitation process.

Italian media reported that the injury puts an end to Buongiorno's season and manager Antonio Conte will not have him available for the last four games in the title race.

Napoli travel to relegation-threatened Lecce on Saturday before facing Genoa, Parma and Cagliari in their final matches. Conte's side top the league standings on 74 points, three ahead of second-placed Inter Milan.