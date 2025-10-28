Napoli's De Bruyne sidelined with thigh injury

Napoli midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suffered a serious thigh injury while scoring a penalty in Saturday's 3-1 win over Inter Milan, his club said on Monday, while Italian media reported the 34-year-old was not expected to play again before the new year.

Former Manchester City player De Bruyne clutched the back of his right thigh after scoring the opening goal of the Serie A match.

His teammates consoled him as he grimaced and left the pitch before returning to the substitutes' bench with crutches.

"Kevin De Bruyne underwent diagnostic tests... which revealed a high-grade lesion to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh," Napoli said in a statement, without providing a timescale for the player's return.

Hamstring injuries have previously sidelined De Bruyne for extended periods, with the Belgium international missing four months in 2023 and over six weeks last year.

De Bruyne, a six-time Premier League winner with Man City, has played a key role in helping Napoli rise to the top of the Serie A table with four goals this season. He has also scored six times for Belgium in their World Cup qualifiers.

Napoli said De Bruyne had already begun the rehabilitation process.