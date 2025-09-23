Logo
Napoli's perfect start continues with battling 3-2 win over Pisa
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Pisa SC - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 22, 2025 Pisa SC's M'Bala Nzola in action with Napoli's Alessandro Buongiorno REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Pisa SC - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 22, 2025 Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Pisa SC - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - September 22, 2025 Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund in action with Pisa SC's Adrian Semper REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
23 Sep 2025 05:16AM
NAPLES, Italy :Napoli were made to work hard but they maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season with a 3-2 home win over Pisa on Monday, which took the holders clear atop the standings.

The hosts huffed and puffed for much of the first half without really threatening until Billy Gilmour's deflected shot put Napoli ahead six minutes before the break, with the Scottish midfielder netting his first goal at senior club level.

Pisa drew level from M'Bala Nzola's 60th minute penalty but Leonardo Spinazzola had Napoli back in front 13 minutes later and Lorenzo Lucca scored eight minutes from time before Lorran's 90th-minute goal for the visitors made for a nervy ending.

Napoli have 12 points after four games, two points ahead of Juventus, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona on Saturday, while promoted Pisa stay second-bottom with one point.

Source: Reuters
