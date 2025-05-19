Logo
Sport

Napoli's title hopes put on ice after stalemate at Parma
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Napoli - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - May 18, 2025 Parma's Antoine Hainaut in action with Napoli's Philip Billing REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Napoli - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - May 18, 2025 Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori in action with Parma's Alessandro Circati REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Napoli - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - May 18, 2025 Napoli's Frank Anguissa in action with Parma's Mandela Keita REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Napoli - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - May 18, 2025 Parma's Antoine Hainaut in action with Napoli's Scott McTominay REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Soccer Football - Serie A - Parma v Napoli - Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma, Italy - May 18, 2025 Parma's Zion Suzuki in action with Napoli's Romelu Lukaku REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
19 May 2025 05:26AM
PARMA, Italy :Napoli's hopes of securing the Serie A title on Sunday had to be put on ice after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Parma, leaving the title race to be decided on the final day of the season next weekend.

With second-placed Inter Milan also playing out a 2-2 draw against Lazio in a simultaneous kickoff, Napoli will head into their final match against Cagliari with a one-point advantage.

A win for Napoli on Sunday would have secured them the title if Inter had lost to Lazio.

Napoli created several promising chances to seal the win, with the most thrilling moment came deep into stoppage time. David Neres was brought down by Parma’s Mathias Fjortoft Lovik, with the referee initially awarding a penalty. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the decision was overturned.

Napoli will host Cagliari while Inter will travel to in-form Como in the title deciding final round next Sunday.

Source: Reuters
