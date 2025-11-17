Nations Championship launched as rugby offers more purpose to test schedule

CAPE TOWN :Rugby's new-look Nations Championship was launched on Monday with northern and southern hemisphere countries pitted against each other in two separate windows in July and November next year before a weekend of finals matches in London.

The long-anticipated announcement has come three years after the competition was first mooted to replace the traditional mid-year tours that northern hemisphere teams make to countries in the south and then the other way round in November.

The new competition, designed to give more purpose to the test schedule, will conclude with a finals weekend from November 28-30 at Twickenham in London where all 12 nations will chase a placing.

The deciding clash will be between the top-ranked northern and southern hemisphere sides.

It will start in July with Argentina, Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa all hosting three matches against European opposition and then travelling north in November to play three away games in England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Points will be awarded for each result - four for a win, two for a draw and a bonus point for scoring four tries or more or losing by less than eight points - which will then determine the pairings for the finals weekend at the end of November.

Instead of a series of tests in one country, as is usually the case for the European teams on their mid-year tours, they now face a daunting travel schedule in July with England, for example, scheduled to play in South Africa, Fiji and Argentina on successive weekends.

It has been speculated, however, that Fiji will host their matches on neutral ground where the gate takings would be a boost to their coffers while easing the travel demands on their opponents. The BBC said on Monday Fiji would host their clash against England in South Africa.

COMPETITION WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH WORLD CUP OR LIONS TOURS

The cross-hemisphere competition is to be played every two years, so will not interfere with a Rugby World Cup or a British & Irish Lions tour.

The Six Nations is also not affected, but the Rugby Championship between Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa now moves to every two years.

New Zealand are instead going to tour South Africa in August and September next year for four tests and four matches against franchise teams in a resurrection of the traditional tour schedule long since abandoned.

New Zealand and South Africa are marketing their clash as ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ and will look to continue it every four years with the Springboks going to New Zealand in 2030.

World Rugby is to create a second division tournament called the Nations Cup to feature the 12 teams who have qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and are not competing in the Nations Championship. They are Canada, Chile, Georgia, Hong Kong, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Tonga, Uruguay, the U.S., Zimbabwe and either Belgium or Samoa.

Those details, however, have not been announced nor has it been confirmed there might be a promotion and relegation between the two new competitions from 2030 onwards.

Fixtures

Southern Series

July 4-5: Argentina v Scotland, Australia v Ireland, Fiji v Wales, Japan v Italy, New Zealand v France, South Africa v England

July 11-12: Argentina v Wales, Australia v France, Fiji v England, Japan v Ireland, New Zealand v Italy, South Africa v Scotland

July 18-19: Argentina v England, Australia v Italy, Fiji v Scotland, Japan v France, New Zealand v Ireland, South Africa v Wales

Northern Series

November 7-8: England v Australia, France v Fiji, Ireland v Argentina, Italy v South Africa, Scotland v New Zealand, Wales v Japan

November 14-15: England v Japan, France v South Africa, Ireland v Fiji, Italy v Argentina, Scotland v Australia, Wales v New Zealand

November 21-22: England v New Zealand, France v Argentina, Ireland v South Africa, Italy v Fiji, Scotland v Japan, Wales v Australia

Finals weekend

November 28-30: North 6 v South 6, North 5 v South 5, North 4 v South 4, North 3 v South 3, North 2 v South 2, North 1 v South 1

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Alison Williams and Christian Radnedge)