NBA great Kidd joins Everton's ownership group

NBA Hall of Famer and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has become a new addition to Everton's ownership group, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Kidd has joined Roundhouse Capital Holdings, which is part of The Friedkin Group that took over the Merseyside club in December.

Kidd spent nearly two decades as a player in the NBA, winning the title in 2011 with the Mavericks, while he was also a 10-times All Star and a twice Olympic champion.

"I'm honoured to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment: with a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it's a great moment to come on board," Kidd said in a statement.

Earlier this season, Everton agreed a long-term financing deal for their new 52,888-capacity stadium, securing a 350 million pounds ($465.96 million) funding deal to refinance borrowing already in place on the venue.

The club are 13th in the standings after David Moyes returned as manager in January and turned their season around. They are due to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the 2025-26 season.

On Wednesday, Everton announced Christopher Sarofim, the chairman of global investment manager Fayez Sarofim & Co, had joined Roundhouse Capital Holdings. He will be a board observer at the club.

($1 = 0.7511 pounds)