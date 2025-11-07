Logo
Logo

Sport

NBA great Parker to coach France's youth team
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

NBA great Parker to coach France's youth team

NBA great Parker to coach France's youth team

FILE PHOTO: Oct 27, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Former San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker at the game against the Toronto Raptors at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images/File Photo

07 Nov 2025 10:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker will take his first plunge into coaching after he was named France's Under-17 coach for next year's World Cup by the French Basketball Federation on Friday.

The former point guard won four championships with San Antonio Spurs during his 18-season NBA career before retiring in 2019 and helped France win their first EuroBasket title in 2013.

The 43-year-old Parker, whose number nine jersey was retired by Spurs and France, said the appointment felt like a natural starting point for his coaching ambitions.

"I had talked a lot about this new career with my father, how I would start it, and it seemed logical to both of us to start with the French national team and a French youth team," Parker told L'Equipe.

"So I applied for the position of Under-17 coach and, symbolically, on my father's birthday, October 15, the French Basketball Federation called me and told me I had the job."

Parker will lead the French youth team at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey from June 27 to July 5, 2026.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement