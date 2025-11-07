NBA great Parker to coach France's youth team

NBA Hall of Famer Tony Parker will take his first plunge into coaching after he was named France's Under-17 coach for next year's World Cup by the French Basketball Federation on Friday.

The former point guard won four championships with San Antonio Spurs during his 18-season NBA career before retiring in 2019 and helped France win their first EuroBasket title in 2013.

The 43-year-old Parker, whose number nine jersey was retired by Spurs and France, said the appointment felt like a natural starting point for his coaching ambitions.

"I had talked a lot about this new career with my father, how I would start it, and it seemed logical to both of us to start with the French national team and a French youth team," Parker told L'Equipe.

"So I applied for the position of Under-17 coach and, symbolically, on my father's birthday, October 15, the French Basketball Federation called me and told me I had the job."

Parker will lead the French youth team at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey from June 27 to July 5, 2026.