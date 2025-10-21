Logo
NBA-Record 135 international players on NBA opening-night rosters
FILE PHOTO: Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) lifts the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy as the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after winning game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images/File Photo
Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images
Oct 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) controls the ball during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
21 Oct 2025 11:06PM
A record 135 players born outside the United States were on National Basketball Association opening-night rosters, the NBA said on Tuesday, with 43 countries represented across six continents.

The 2025-26 NBA season tips off on Tuesday, marking the 12th consecutive year that opening-night rosters have had at least 100 international players in the U.S.-based league.

The previous record for international players was 125, a mark reached at the start of the 2023-24 season.

For a 12th consecutive season, Canada is the most-represented country outside the United States with 23 players, a group headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the NBA title in June.

France, Australia and Germany were the joint-second-most represented countries outside the U.S. with seven players each, followed by Serbia (6).

The Atlanta Hawks feature a record-tying 10 international players, followed by the Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors with seven apiece.

The NBA also said there are a record 71 European players on opening-night rosters, a star-studded group that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Luka Doncic (Slovenia) and Victor Wembanyama (France).

Source: Reuters
