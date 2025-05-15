Ndoye fires Bologna to Coppa Italia glory

ROME :Dan Ndoye's second-half strike earned Bologna a hard-fought 1–0 victory over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday to secure their first major trophy in 51 years.

Bologna got the breakthrough eight minutes after the restart when Milan defender Theo Hernandez’s well-timed tackle on Riccardo Orsolini sent the ball rolling to an unmarked Ndoye, who calmly slotted it home from close range.

The victory earned Bologna their first piece of major silverware since they won the same competition in 1974 and secured qualification for next season's Europa League.

The match was a thrilling replay of Friday's Serie A encounter, where Milan triumphed with a dominant 3-1 victory on home turf.

Both teams were desperate to salvage what had been disappointing seasons, with Bologna sitting in seventh place in Serie A and Milan trailing just behind in eighth, with only two matches left to play.

After a fast-paced start to the first half, where both sides carved out dangerous chances, the teams went into the break goalless after some sharp saves at either end.

Milan keeper Mike Maignan was called into action within the first few minutes, making a reflex save from a flicked header by Juan Miranda following a free kick.

Minutes later, Bologna keeper Lukasz Skorupski pulled off an impressive double stop, saving from an unfortunate deflection from teammate Sam Beukema off a cross, then stopping an effort from Milan's Luka Jovic on the rebound.

Bologna's Lewis Ferguson was left struggling to stem a nose bleed when he slid in to tackle Rafael Leao, but caught a blow to the face.

After Bologna got the breakthrough, Milan laboured to find any urgency as their attacks fizzled out long before threatening an equaliser.

The most striking moment late on came when Beukema collided with a Bologna teammate, leaving his white shirt streaked with blood as medics rushed on to bandage his head.