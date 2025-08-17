Ndoye shines on arrival as Forest defeat depleted Brentford

NOTTINGHAM, England :Nottingham Forest piled more misery on depleted Brentford as new winger Dan Ndoye scored his first goal for the club in Sunday's 3-1 win in the Premier League.

Forward Yoane Wissa, who scored 19 league goals for Brentford last season, did not make the trip to Nottingham due to uncertainty over his future. Brentford's highest scorer in the competition last season, Bryan Mbeumo, joined Manchester United last month.

Keith Andrews, who took on his first managerial role at Brentford after Thomas Frank left for Tottenham Hotspur, saw his team outplayed from the outset as Chris Wood scored a first-half brace which, along with Ndoye's goal, gave Forest a comfortable 3-0 lead at halftime.

Brentford were unable to mount a comeback in the second half, with Igor Thiago's goal from the penalty spot in the 78th minute being their only consolation.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has at least two more signings to integrate as James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson were unveiled before the game.