Netherlands name Xavi as new coach

Aug 12 : Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the Netherlands' head coach on a contract through the 2030 World Cup, the Dutch football federation said on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old Spaniard replaces Ronald Koeman and takes charge of a national team for the first time. Xavi has been out of coaching since leaving Barcelona in 2024, where he spent three seasons in charge.

Koeman returned for a second spell in 2023, having previously managed the Netherlands from 2018 to 2020.

He led the team to the Euro 2024 semi-finals and to the round of 32 at this year's World Cup, where they were eliminated by Morocco on penalties. He left his post following the tournament.

Xavi will be the Netherlands' first foreign coach since Austria's Ernst Happel led the team at the 1978 World Cup. His first match in charge will be against Germany in the Nations League on September 24.