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Neto double fires Chelsea past Everton but Martinez injury mars win
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Neto double fires Chelsea past Everton but Martinez injury mars win

Neto double fires Chelsea past Everton but Martinez injury mars win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 17, 2026 Chelsea's Pedro Neto celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
Neto double fires Chelsea past Everton but Martinez injury mars win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 17, 2026 Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez collides with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite REUTERS/Phil Noble
Neto double fires Chelsea past Everton but Martinez injury mars win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 17, 2026 Chelsea's Emiliano Martinez is stretchered off after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Neto double fires Chelsea past Everton but Martinez injury mars win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, Britain - October 17, 2026 Chelsea's Pedro Neto scores their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
17 Oct 2026 09:46PM
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LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 17 : Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to a double from Pedro Neto as the London club provisionally moved up to fourth in a game overshadowed by an injury to goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

After a goalless but feisty first half that produced five yellow cards and several heated exchanges, Chelsea needed just 43 seconds after the restart to go 1-0 up when an unmarked Neto swept home.

The game was paused for several minutes when Chelsea's Martinez was taken off on a stretcher following a collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, with 21-year-old keeper Mike Penders coming on for his Premier League debut.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 90th minute when Neto pounced on a loose ball after Jordan Henderson's free kick was blocked by the wall, finding the bottom corner with a composed finish as Everton suffered their first defeat of the season.

Source: Reuters
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