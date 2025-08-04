Neuhaus returns to Gladbach training after four-week suspension

Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus returned to training on Monday following his weeks-long suspension and publicly apologised about a video in which he had appeared to mock the Bundesliga club's sporting director.

Neuhaus was fined and suspended for four weeks in early July.

"I would like to take the opportunity of returning to my team to once again apologise to the club management and Borussia's fans for my behaviour, especially to (sports director) Roland Virkus," Neuhaus said in a statement.

"We have had a personal and professional relationship for many years, characterised by appreciation, respect, and trust. I will do everything I can to rebuild this mutual trust."

In a video posted on social media last month, Neuhaus could be seen talking to several people wearing Gladbach kits about Virkus.

The 28-year-old former Germany international appeared to call Virkus "the worst manager in the world" and referenced the sporting director's role in deciding his salary of four million euros ($4.71 million) per year.

Gladbach had imposed a "heavy" fine on Neuhaus, reportedly around 100,000 euros.

"Flo already apologised in an internal meeting four weeks ago," Virkus said. "We acknowledge that he is now making this public. For us, the matter is closed, and we expect Flo to now offer his full qualities in training and do his part to help us achieve our goals."

Neuhaus joined Gladbach in 2017 and has made over 200 appearances in all competitions for the club, but mainly featured as a substitute last season and played just 17 times in the league as they finished 10th.