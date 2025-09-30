Logo
Logo

Sport

Neves back in PSG squad for Barcelona clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Neves back in PSG squad for Barcelona clash

Neves back in PSG squad for Barcelona clash

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Atalanta - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 17, 2025 Paris St Germain's Joao Neves during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

30 Sep 2025 05:40PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Portugal midfielder Joao Neves is back in the Paris St Germain squad for the holders' away game against Barcelona in the Champions League, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Neves had been absent since picking up a hamstring injury in PSG's 4-0 hammering of Atalanta in their first game of the European campaign two weeks ago.

Fellow Portugal midfielder Vitinha has also been included in the squad after being substituted in the first half of the Ligue 1 champions' match against AJ Auxerre last Saturday.

Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who sustained a thigh injury, does not feature in the squad for Wednesday's game.

Centre back Marquinhos, and forwards Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue also miss out due to injury.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement