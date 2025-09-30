Neves back in PSG squad for Barcelona clash

PARIS : Portugal midfielder Joao Neves is back in the Paris St Germain squad for the holders' away game against Barcelona in the Champions League, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

Neves had been absent since picking up a hamstring injury in PSG's 4-0 hammering of Atalanta in their first game of the European campaign two weeks ago.

Fellow Portugal midfielder Vitinha has also been included in the squad after being substituted in the first half of the Ligue 1 champions' match against AJ Auxerre last Saturday.

Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who sustained a thigh injury, does not feature in the squad for Wednesday's game.

Centre back Marquinhos, and forwards Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue also miss out due to injury.