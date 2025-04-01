Logo
Sport

New Zealand Rugby and INEOS reach agreement over sponsorship dispute
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - International - Scotland v New Zealand - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - November 13, 2022 New Zealand's Finlay Christie during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

01 Apr 2025 05:33AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2025 05:49AM)
New Zealand Rugby and chemical producer INEOS have reached a settlement agreement, both parties said on Monday, following their dispute over a sponsorship contract.

The NZR launched legal action in February for alleged breach of contract, claiming the company had walked away from their six-year contract three years early after INEOS informed them in January of their intention to exit the agreement.

INEOS then said it was in discussions with New Zealand Rugby, saying it had sought to adjust the sponsorship as part of cost-saving measures.

Details of the settlement agreement remain confidential but in statements New Zealand Rugby and INEOS said both organisations were satisfied with the outcome and acknowledged a desire to move forward.

Source: Reuters
